Markets
DOW

See How Dow Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) is the #26 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, DOW claims the #447 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

DOW operates in the Rubber & Plastics sector, among companies like DuPont (DD) which is up about 1.9% today, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) trading lower by about 1.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DOW, versus DD and WST.

DOW,DD,WST Relative Performance Chart

DOW is currently trading up about 1.9% midday Tuesday.

The Top 15 Broker Darlings of the Dow: Current Top Analyst Picks »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOW

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular