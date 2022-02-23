See How Devon Energy Corp. Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is the #51 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

DVN operates in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production sector, among companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) which is up about 0.5% today, and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) trading up by about 0.4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DVN, versus XOM and TTE.

DVN is currently trading up about 2.5% midday Wednesday.

