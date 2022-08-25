See How Denny's Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Denny's Corp (Symbol: DENN) is the #80 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
DENN operates in the Hotels, Lodging, Restaurants & Travel sector, among companies like McDonald's Corp (MCD) which is up about 0.1% today, and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) trading up by about 1.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DENN, versus MCD and SBUX.
DENN is currently trading up about 0.1% midday Thursday.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
