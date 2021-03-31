See How CNO Financial Group Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO) is the #71 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

CNO operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) which is up about 0.5% today, and Anthem Inc (ANTM) trading lower by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNO, versus UNH and ANTM.

CNO is currently trading off about 2.1% midday Wednesday.

