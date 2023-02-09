Markets
See How Chevron Corporation Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

February 09, 2023

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) is the #23 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, CVX claims the #392 spot.

CVX operates in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, among companies like Equinor ASA (EQNR) which is up about 1.4% today, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) trading up by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CVX, versus EQNR and MPC.

CVX is currently trading down about 0.6% midday Thursday.

