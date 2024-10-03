See How The Charles Schwab Corporation Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is the #95 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor
for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
SCHW is currently trading up about 0.3% midday Thursday.
