See How Caterpillar Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

July 10, 2025 — 01:04 pm EDT

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) is the #18 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, CAT claims the #266 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CAT operates in the Construction sector, among companies like Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) which is off about 2% today, and United Rentals Inc (URI) trading higher by about 2.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CAT, versus PWR and URI.

CAT,PWR,URI Relative Performance Chart

CAT is currently trading up about 2.4% midday Thursday.

