See How Carriage Services Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

July 08, 2024 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Carriage Services, Inc. (Symbol: CSV) is the #5 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

CSV operates in the Consumer Services sector, among companies like Rollins, Inc. (ROL) which is down about 1.1% today, and Service Corp. International (SCI) trading lower by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CSV, versus ROL and SCI.

CSV,ROL,SCI Relative Performance Chart

CSV is currently trading up about 1.1% midday Monday.

