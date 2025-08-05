Markets
CNNE

See How Cannae Holdings Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

August 05, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) is the #30 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

CNNE operates in the Real Estate sector, among companies like CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) which is up about 0.4% today, and Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) trading lower by about 0.4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNNE, versus CBRE and TPL.

CNNE,CBRE,TPL Relative Performance Chart

CNNE is currently trading off about 3.1% midday Tuesday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

Also see:
 ELS Dividend History
 EOC Options Chain
 ROCAU Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ELS Dividend History-> EOC Options Chain-> ROCAU Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.