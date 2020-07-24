Markets
COG

See How Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) is the #84 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

COG operates in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production sector, among companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) which is down about 0.6% today, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) trading lower by about 2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of COG, versus XOM and SNP.

COG,XOM,SNP Relative Performance Chart

COG is currently trading off about 0.6% midday Friday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular