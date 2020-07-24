See How Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) is the #84 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

COG operates in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production sector, among companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) which is down about 0.6% today, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) trading lower by about 2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of COG, versus XOM and SNP.

COG is currently trading off about 0.6% midday Friday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.