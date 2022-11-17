See How Bank of America Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) is the #65 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
BAC operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) which is off about 0.3% today, and Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (RY) trading higher by about 0.4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BAC, versus WFC and RY.
BAC is currently trading off about 0.5% midday Thursday.
