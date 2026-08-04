See How Amgen Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

Below is a chart of rank over time:
AMGN operates in the Biotechnology sector, among companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) which is down about 1.8% today, and Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) trading lower by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMGN, versus TMO and GILD.
AMGN is currently trading up about 1.2% midday Tuesday.
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Further AMGN Research:
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