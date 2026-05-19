See How Amgen Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) is the #17 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Amgen Inc ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #198 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

AMGN operates in the Biotechnology sector, among companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) which is up about 1.5% today, and Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) trading up by about 1.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMGN, versus TMO and GILD.

AMGN is currently trading up about 2.2% midday Tuesday.

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