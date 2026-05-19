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AMGN

See How Amgen Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

May 19, 2026 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) is the #17 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Amgen Inc ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #198 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AMGN operates in the Biotechnology sector, among companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) which is up about 1.5% today, and Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) trading up by about 1.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMGN, versus TMO and GILD.

AMGN,TMO,GILD Relative Performance Chart

AMGN is currently trading up about 2.2% midday Tuesday.

The Top 15 Broker Darlings of the Dow: Current Top Analyst Picks »

Also see:
 Metals Channel
 Institutional Holders of ITDI
 BDCs Trading Below NAV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Metals Channel-> Institutional Holders of ITDI-> BDCs Trading Below NAV-> More articles by this source->

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