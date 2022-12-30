See How American Express Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) is the #19 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, AXP claims the #351 spot.
Below is a chart of rank over time:
AXP operates in the Credit Services & Lending sector, among companies like Capital One Financial Corp (COF) which is off about 0.3% today, and Discover Financial Services (DFS) trading relatively unchanged. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AXP, versus COF and DFS.
AXP is currently trading down about 0.2% midday Friday.
Also see: WRBY YTD Return
NVIDIA Average Annual Return
UBSI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.