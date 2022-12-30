Markets
See How American Express Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

December 30, 2022 — 11:54 am EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) is the #19 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, AXP claims the #351 spot.

AXP operates in the Credit Services & Lending sector, among companies like Capital One Financial Corp (COF) which is off about 0.3% today, and Discover Financial Services (DFS) trading relatively unchanged. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AXP, versus COF and DFS.

AXP is currently trading down about 0.2% midday Friday.

