See How American Express Co. Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) is the #20 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, AXP claims the #318 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

AXP operates in the Credit Services & Lending sector, among companies like Capital One Financial Corp (COF) which is up about 3.2% today, and Discover Financial Services (DFS) trading higher by about 1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AXP, versus COF and DFS.

AXP is currently trading up about 1.8% midday Thursday.

