See How AdvanSix Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

ASIX operates in the Rubber & Plastics sector, among companies like Dow Inc (DOW) which is up about 1.2% today, and DuPont (DD) trading up by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ASIX, versus DOW and DD.
ASIX is currently trading up about 2.3% midday Monday.
Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »
Also see: Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
Funds Holding FALN
WDR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.