See How AdvanSix Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) is the #29 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

ASIX operates in the Rubber & Plastics sector, among companies like Dow Inc (DOW) which is up about 1.2% today, and DuPont (DD) trading up by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ASIX, versus DOW and DD.

ASIX is currently trading up about 2.3% midday Monday.

