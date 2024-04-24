News & Insights

See How 3M Co Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

April 24, 2024 — 12:09 pm EDT

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) is the #29 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, MMM claims the #467 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MMM operates in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, among companies like Abbott Laboratories (ABT) which is down about 1.4% today, and Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) trading up by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MMM, versus ABT and ISRG.

MMM,ABT,ISRG Relative Performance Chart

MMM is currently trading off about 1% midday Wednesday.

