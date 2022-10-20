Markets
See How 3M Co Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) is the #30 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, MMM claims the #491 spot.

MMM operates in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, among companies like Abbott Laboratories (ABT) which is down about 1.3% today, and Medtronic PLC (MDT) trading lower by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MMM, versus ABT and MDT.

MMM is currently trading up about 0.8% midday Thursday.

