SEE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/4/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/21, Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 3/19/21. As a percentage of SEE's recent stock price of $43.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SEE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEE's low point in its 52 week range is $17.06 per share, with $47.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.37.

In Tuesday trading, Sealed Air Corp shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.