SEE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/5/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/19, Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 12/20/19. As a percentage of SEE's recent stock price of $36.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SEE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEE's low point in its 52 week range is $32.335 per share, with $47.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.96.

In Tuesday trading, Sealed Air Corp shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

