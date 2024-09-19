SEE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.42, changing hands as high as $35.79 per share. Sealed Air Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEE's low point in its 52 week range is $28.50 per share, with $41.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.