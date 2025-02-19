$SEDG stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SEDG stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $315,386,895 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SEDG:
$SEDG Insider Trading Activity
$SEDG insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MORE AVERY purchased 156,000 shares for an estimated $2,129,400
- MARCEL GANI has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $228,648 and 0 sales.
$SEDG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $SEDG stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,872,970 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,472,392
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,611,901 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,921,853
- SWEDBANK AB removed 1,600,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,672,953
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,316,850 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,909,160
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,302,351 shares (+138.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,711,973
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,129,123 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,356,072
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 997,106 shares (+123.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,560,641
