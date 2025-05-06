$SEDG stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SEDG stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $125,054,268 of trading volume.

$SEDG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SEDG:

$SEDG insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORE AVERY has made 2 purchases buying 186,000 shares for an estimated $2,540,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARCEL GANI has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $228,648 and 0 sales.

$SEDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $SEDG stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SEDG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEDG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

$SEDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEDG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SEDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $5.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $14.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $15.0 on 11/07/2024

