$SEDG stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SEDG stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $59,852,109 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SEDG:
$SEDG Insider Trading Activity
$SEDG insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MORE AVERY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $411,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SEDG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $SEDG stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ION ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 1,199,801 shares (+135.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,412,780
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,098,284 shares (+10038.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,770,235
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,083,002 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,522,972
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 779,790 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,617,002
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 778,477 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,595,757
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 702,156 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,360,884
- FMR LLC removed 691,134 shares (-93.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,182,548
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SEDG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEDG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 05/21/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SEDG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SEDG forecast page.
$SEDG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEDG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SEDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gus Richard from Northland Securities set a target price of $15.5 on 05/16/2025
- Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $5.0 on 04/23/2025
- Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 04/23/2025
- An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $14.0 on 04/21/2025
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 04/16/2025
You can track data on $SEDG on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.