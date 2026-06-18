SEDG Rides on Growing Demand for Integrated Solar & Storage Solutions

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG has been taking significant steps to expand its manufacturing capacity in the United States. The company continues to benefit from its optimized inverter solutions, which address a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to policy-driven demand swings.

Factors Acting in Favor of SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies’ optimized inverter architecture spans residential, commercial and small utility PV and pairs naturally with batteries and software services across markets. In the first quarter of 2026, the company recognized revenues on roughly 50.5 thousand inverters, 2.4 million optimizers and 331 MWh of batteries for PV applications, supporting revenue growth from the prior year.



SEDG continues to optimize its U.S. manufacturing footprint to align with incentives that favor domestic content, including residential inverters in Texas, optimizers and commercial inverters in Florida, and batteries in Utah. Management views its ability to offer products that are designed to comply with domestic content requirements and FEOC regulations as a structural advantage in the U.S. commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop market, supporting deeper penetration into enterprise accounts that typically provide more stable demand and better project visibility.



These initiatives can also open opportunities for incremental sales when installers add a battery or EV charger to a safe harbor project, while helping the company optimize production over time. To support this strategy, management expects capital expenditures of $60-$80 million in 2026, primarily for expanding U.S. solar PV and battery manufacturing capacity and investing in new platforms, while targeting near-breakeven operating results in the second quarter of 2026.

Challenges Faced by SEDG

The U.S. residential market started 2026 slowly as customers faced changes in tax credit policies and uncertainty related to FEOC, which management said has decelerated tax equity funding for third-party ownership players and strained installer businesses and cash flows. The recent pull-in ahead of the end-2025 Section 25D timeline and ongoing debate around commercial credit terms can also shift demand between quarters, complicating channel inventory planning for customers.



Even if longer-term policy evolution shifts demand toward the 48E credit and higher battery attach rates, the transition period can create uneven ordering patterns and higher sensitivity to installer financing conditions and project pipelines.

SEDG’s Share Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have risen 19.8% compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same sector are T1 Energy Inc TE, FuelCell Energy FCEL and Occidental Petroleum OXY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TE’s 2026 EPS implies an increase of 85.3% from that recorded in 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TE’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 19.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCEL’s fiscal 2026 EPS implies an increase of 59.4% from that recorded in fiscal 2025. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 14.4% in the last four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXY’s 2026 EPS implies an increase of 162% from that recorded in 2025. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 49.7% in the last four quarters.

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T1 Energy Inc (TE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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