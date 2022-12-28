SEDG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $281.09, changing hands as low as $271.10 per share. SolarEdge Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEDG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEDG's low point in its 52 week range is $190.15 per share, with $375.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $278.71. The SEDG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

