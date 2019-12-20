World Markets

Security worker killed in attack on Harmony Gold mine in S. Africa

Contributor
Helen Reid Reuters
Published

A security contractor was killed in an attack on a plant in South African miner Harmony Gold's Kalgold operation about 330 km from Johannesburg, the mining company said on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A security contractor was killed in an attack on a plant in South African miner Harmony Gold's Kalgold operation about 330 km from Johannesburg, the mining company said on Friday.

No gold was stolen from the Kalgold operation in the attack in the early hours of Friday, the company said, adding the South African Police Service was investigating the incident.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by David Evans)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular