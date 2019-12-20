Security worker killed in attack on Harmony Gold mine in S. Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A security contractor was killed in an attack on a plant in South African miner Harmony Gold's Kalgold operation about 330 km from Johannesburg, the mining company said on Friday.

No gold was stolen from the Kalgold operation in the attack in the early hours of Friday, the company said, adding the South African Police Service was investigating the incident.

