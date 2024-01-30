News & Insights

Security staff strike planned at German airports on Thursday - ntv

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 30, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Klaus Lauer for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany's Verdi union plans a nationwide strike of airport security workers on Thursday, the ntv broadcaster and other media reported on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the union would not comment on the reports when contacted by Reuters.

Sources in the aviation industry said the strike would take place.

Germany has grown increasingly accustomed to strikes impacting air and rail travel as workers demand higher wages to cope with the impact of inflation.

Verdi plans a separate public transport strike for Friday across 15 of Germany's 16 states.

