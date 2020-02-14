Security solutions firm Duos Technologies Group prices Nasdaq uplisting at $6

Duos Technologies Group, which provides enterprises with turnkey solutions for monitoring assets, raised $8 million by offering 1.35 million shares at $6.



The company had been listed on the OTCQX. Duos Technologies Group began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol DUOT. ThinkEquity acted as lead manager on the deal. Because the post-offering market cap is below $50 million, the deal will not be included in Renaissance Capital's 2020 IPO stats.

