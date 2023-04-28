Security National (SNLC) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Security National said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $130.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.64%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 1.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=166).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Security National. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNLC is 0.44%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNLC by 6.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

