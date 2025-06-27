Security National Financial Corporation Joins Russell 3000 Index Following Annual Reconstitution

Security National Financial Corporation joins the Russell 3000 Index, enhancing its visibility and investment stability.

Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) has been added to the Russell 3000 Index following the annual reconstitution effective June 30, 2025. This inclusion signifies SNFCA's ranking among the largest U.S. stocks based on market capitalization, ensuring automatic membership in either the large-cap Russell 1000 or small-cap Russell 2000 Index. SNFCA’s President, Scott Quist, highlighted this achievement as a testament to the company's commitment to delivering strong returns and stability for investors. The Russell indexes, managed by FTSE Russell, are widely utilized by investment managers and institutional investors, with approximately $10.6 trillion in assets benchmarked against them. FTSE Russell will transition to a semi-annual reconstitution schedule starting in 2026 to better reflect market dynamics.

Potential Positives

Security National Financial Corporation's inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index enhances its visibility among investors and analysts, potentially leading to increased interest and investment in the company.

Membership in the Russell 3000 Index signifies a higher market capitalization, reflecting the company's growth and stability in the financial sector.

The listing may attract institutional investors who often use Russell indexes as benchmarks for investment strategies, broadening the company's investor base.

Scott Quist, President and Chairman, emphasized that the inclusion is evidence of the company's commitment to providing strong returns for investors, reinforcing a positive outlook for stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that Security National Financial Corporation is now part of the Russell 3000 Index, which may imply prior underperformance if it did not qualify for this index earlier.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" indicates risks and uncertainties, potentially causing investor concern about the company’s future performance.

The transition to semi-annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes in 2026 may raise questions on the company’s ability to maintain its index membership over time.

$SNFCA Insider Trading Activity

$SNFCA insiders have traded $SNFCA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNFCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILBERT A FULLER sold 460 shares for an estimated $5,621

$SNFCA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $SNFCA stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SALT LAKE CITY, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) joined the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2025 Russell indexes annual reconstitutions, effective after the US market opens on June 30, 2025.





The annual Russell reconstitutions capture the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000



®



Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.





Scott Quist, President and Chairman of the Board for Security National Financial Corporation stated “Security National has always strived to provide strong returns for our investors and provide an investment vehicle that is stable. The inclusion of Security National in the Russell 3000 this year is evidence of our continued efforts.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.







Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, comments:









“The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic US economy, and it’s crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell US Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency from 2026 will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark.”







For more information on the Russell 3000



®



Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell website



.









A









bout Security National Financial Corporation







:







Founded in 1965, Security National Financial Corporation operates in three business segments. The Company sells and services selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance, operates cemeteries in Utah, New Mexico and California and mortuaries in Utah and New Mexico, and originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction and existing homes.









About FTSE Russell:









FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit



FTSE Russell



.





Contact: Scott M. Quist or Garrett S. Sill





Security National Financial Corporation





P.O. Box 57250





Salt Lake City, Utah 84157





(Telephone) (801) 264-1060





(Fax) (801) 264-8430





Website:



www.securitynational.com









This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to the Company and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.





