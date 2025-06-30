Security National Financial Corporation Declares 5% Stock Dividend for Shareholders

Security National Financial Corporation declares a 5% stock dividend, marking its 37th consecutive year of dividends.

Quiver AI Summary

Security National Financial Corporation has announced a 5% stock dividend for its shareholders, authorized by the Board of Directors on June 27, 2025. Shareholders who are on record by July 11, 2025, will receive the dividend on July 18, 2025. This marks the 37th consecutive year that the company has declared a stock dividend, providing stockholders with opportunities for long-term appreciation or cash flow if they decide to sell their shares. The press release also includes forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may vary due to associated risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Security National Financial Corporation is providing a 5% stock dividend, indicating a commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

This marks the 37th consecutive year that the company has declared a stock dividend, demonstrating a consistent track record of profitability and shareholder engagement.

The dividend offers stockholders choices for long-term appreciation or immediate cash flow, potentially enhancing investor satisfaction and loyalty.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a stock dividend may indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term payouts to shareholders over long-term investments or growth, which could raise concerns about its financial health or growth strategy.



The emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainty and potential risks involved, which may lead to investor skepticism regarding future performance.



Providing a stock dividend may limit the company's cash reserves, potentially impacting its ability to invest in new opportunities or weather economic downturns.

FAQ

What is the announcement from Security National Financial Corporation?

Security National Financial Corporation announced a 5% stock dividend for stockholders of record on July 11, 2025.

When will the stock dividend be issued?

The stock dividend will be issued on July 18, 2025.

How many consecutive years has the company declared a stock dividend?

This is the company’s 37th consecutive year declaring a stock dividend.

Who is the CEO of Security National Financial Corporation?

Scott Quist is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Security National Financial Corporation.

How can I contact Security National Financial Corporation for more information?

You can contact Jeffrey R. Stephens or Garrett S. Sill at (801) 264-1060 for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNFCA Insider Trading Activity

$SNFCA insiders have traded $SNFCA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNFCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILBERT A FULLER sold 460 shares for an estimated $5,621

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNFCA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $SNFCA stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SALT LAKE CITY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) announces that on June 27, 2025, its Board of Directors has authorized a 5% stock dividend for stockholders of record on July 11, 2025. The stock dividend will be issued on July 18, 2025.





Scott Quist, President and Chief Executive Officer of Security National Financial Corporation, stated: “This is the Company’s 37



th



consecutive year in declaring a stock dividend. We find many of our stockholders are pleased with the stock dividend due to the options it affords for long-term appreciation or cash flow if they choose to sell the shares.”







This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.







For Further Information Contact: Jeffrey R. Stephens





or Garrett S. Sill





Security National Financial Corporation





P.O. Box 57250





(Telephone) (801) 264-1060





(Fax) (801) 264-8430





Website:





www.securitynational.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.