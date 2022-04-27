Security is Key: The $20 Billion Dollar Industry You've Never Heard Of

A loud humming noise rings out from thousands of machines running calculations all the time in a secluded building every single day of the year. While this may not sound like an appealing image, it is the reality for the $20 billion dollar industry of Bitcoin mining. Since 2009, the emergence of cryptocurrency as an asset class with trillions of dollars in value has created the sub-industry of Bitcoin mining that is growing rapidly. Despite this sector remaining unknown to many, Bitcoin miners are profitable and unique companies that will continue to be around and are worth understanding. Here are some core concepts about this growing industry:

Why do we need the miners and how do they make money?

A core concept of Bitcoin is that the currency is decentralized. In order to achieve this, Bitcoin miners must exist to secure, validate, and record transactions on the blockchain. When someone sends money through Venmo to another individual, the assumption is that Venmo as a central entity will be able to keep track of all the transactions without any mistakes. While this same concept exists in Bitcoin, the miners are the service providers that maintain the public ledger, ensuring all transaction history is consistent, complete, and unalterable. Since anyone can join the Bitcoin network as a miner, the ability to help audit and secure the network is now open to all, as opposed to one centralized company. Since the inception of Bitcoin, the miners have kept the currency free from fraud or double spend due to their non-stop calculations that secure the network.

In order to be a Bitcoin miner, you must have access to electricity, the internet, and have hardware capable of running the algorithm. Although it costs money to run and secure the network as a miner, you are paid with newly minted Bitcoin every 10 minutes in addition toany transaction fees collected by those using the network. Today, large publicly listed crypto mining companies are collecting several hundred Bitcoin per month which allows them to finance their operations. At a rate of 900 new Bitcoin being produced per day and a price of $40,000 per Bitcoin, the miners are competing for $36 million dollars every 24 hours. With median mining margins of 76% for some of the top public companies in the space, it is no surprise that the industry has been assigned such a high valuation.

Are Bitcoin mining companies a potentially good investment?

For many who start looking at the Bitcoin mining space, they may find that these companies are suitable investments for their personal risk tolerance. However, it should be noted that Bitcoin mining companies are extremely volatile and always have the risk of going to zero should Bitcoin itself fall in price significantly. Despite this, an investor who is looking for an alternative way to have exposure to cryptocurrency may find the Bitcoin miners to be a great investment. One reason for this includes the balance sheets of these publicly listed companies. Many CEOs have stated that they are not selling any of the Bitcoin they are mining because they can finance their operations using other methods and they believe that the Bitcoin they hold will eventually be worth more.

While the size of the industry was significantly smaller a few years ago, it has grown considerably with many publicly listed companies being headquartered in Canada or the United States. These companies have started to create competitive moats to their business by procuring electricity at lower costs than their competitors or seeking out machines at discounted prices. Last year, China banned Bitcoin mining and this directly led to more North American companies taking a prominent role for Bitcoin mining.

Similar to how investors can own the gold miners that procure gold at a discount to the prevailing market price, investors may consider owning the Bitcoin miners which offer a similar exposure. Over time, it is possible that the Bitcoin miners may even outperform Bitcoin price performance due to their balance sheet strategy and high margin revenue.

David Khalif is the Head of Operations at Viridi Funds, a registered investment advisor providing crypto-related investment products. The Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (“RIGZ”), is the first actively-managed ETF that invests solely in the crypto mining vertical consisting of companies that utilize energy sources to secure the bitcoin network. RIGZ uses proprietary valuation metrics to identify mining companies that are believed to have a strong prospect for growth, in addition to utilizing clean energy sources, in a tax-efficient manner. Follow him on twitter @DavidKhalif.

