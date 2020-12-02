US Markets

Security group GardaWorld raises bid for UK's G4S to 3.68 bln pounds

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Canada's GardaWorld has raised its offer for security group G4S to 235 pence per share, valuing the British company at 3.68 billion pounds ($4.94 billion), it said on Wednesday.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's GardaWorld has raised its offer for security group G4S GFS.L to 235 pence per share, valuing the British company at 3.68 billion pounds ($4.94 billion), it said on Wednesday.

G4S, one of the world's largest private security companies, had rejected GardaWorld's sweetened 190 pence per share proposal in September, calling it "highly opportunistic".

GardaWorld, which has again extended its offer for G4S to Dec. 16, said the acceptance condition has been reduced from 90% to 50% plus one G4S share.

It had received valid acceptances of a total of 2.8 million G4S shares, or 0.17%, as at Nov. 28.

G4S also said last month it had rejected what it termed a "highly conditional" offer from U.S. company Allied Universal at a price of 210 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7454 pounds)

