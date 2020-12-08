Security group G4S agrees sale to Allied Universal for 3.8 bln pounds

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Security group G4S GFS.L has agreed to a 245 pence per share takeover offer from U.S.-based Allied Universal, the companies said on Tuesday, days after Canada's GardaWorld had sweetened its bid to 235 pence per share for the British company.

Allied's offer values London-listed G4S at about 3.8 billion pounds ($5.08 billion).

($1 = 0.7503 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.