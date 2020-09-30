US Markets

Security firm GardaWorld goes hostile with bid for peer G4S

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published

Canadian security firm GardaWorld on Wednesday announced its final offer to buy G4S Plc for about 2.97 billion pounds ($3.81 billion) in a hostile bid, weeks after its previous offer was knocked down by the British company.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canadian security firm GardaWorld on Wednesday announced its final offer to buy G4S Plc GFS.L for about 2.97 billion pounds ($3.81 billion) in a hostile bid, weeks after its previous offer was knocked down by the British company.

Under the terms of the offer made by GardaWorld through its unit Fleming Capital Securities, G4S shareholders will receive 190 pence per share in cash.

G4S was not immediately available to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7790 pounds)

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular