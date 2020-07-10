US Markets

Security firm G4S unit settles with UK's fraud office

Security services provider G4S said on Friday its rehabilitation and prisons unit had agreed to terms with Britain's fraud office, which would drop criminal charges stemming from an investigation dating back to 2013.

The unit, G4S Care and Justice Services (UK) Ltd, has taken responsibility for some allegations of improperly billing the government and agreed to pay a total fine of 44.4 million pounds ($56.16 million) to settle the investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), G4S said.

