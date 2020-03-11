US Markets

Security firm G4S slumps to annual loss after $375 mln charge

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
G4S, one of the world's largest private security firms, on Wednesday reported an annual statutory loss after taking a 291 million pound ($374.75 million) charge chiefly related to its UK cash business.

The British contractor, which employs over half a million people in 90 countries, a third of which in Asia, said it has cut back operations in high risk areas to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus but added that the impact so far has been "immaterial".

