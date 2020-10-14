Security firm G4S posts higher profit on cost-control measures

US Markets

G4S Plc said on Wednesday profit for the nine months ended September was ahead of last year, helped by a tight check on costs even as the British security firm's revenue slipped 2% during the period.

The London-listed company, currently in a hostile takeover battle with Canada's GardaWorld, said it has retained and won new contracts with an annual revenue contract value of 2 billion pounds ($2.58 billion) for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

($1 = 0.7745 pounds)

