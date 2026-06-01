Security Financial Services Inc Opens iShares International Country Rotation ETF Stake Valued at $30 Million

Key Points

Security Financial Services, INC acquired 946,167 shares in CORO; estimated trade size $30.42 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value increased by $30.42 million, reflecting both share addition and price movement

Transaction value equals a 4.81% change relative to Security Financial Services, INC.’s reportable AUM

Post-trade, the fund holds 946,167 shares valued at $30.42 million

Position represents 4.81% of 13F AUM, which makes it the fund's n/a largest holding

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 27, 2026, Security Financial Services, INC. established a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO)by purchasing 946,167 shares. The estimated transaction value for the quarter was $30.42 million, calculated using the average share price during the first quarter of 2026.

What else to know

The new position in CORO represents 4.81% of 13F assets under management (AUM) following the trade.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPYM: $52.48 million (8.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVE: $28.23 million (4.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVW: $28.14 million (4.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DYNF: $24.03 million (3.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPTL: $20.70 million (3.3% of AUM)

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 27, 2026) $36.23 Net Assets 3.62 billion Dividend yield 2.19% Expense Ratio 0.55%

Company/ETF snapshot

BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to an actively managed portfolio that rotates allocations among international equity markets. The fund leverages BlackRock's research and investment expertise to dynamically adjust country exposures based on macroeconomic and market signals. This approach aims to capture opportunities across global markets while managing risk through active allocation.

The ETF generates revenue primarily through management fees and investment income derived from portfolio holdings.

BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified international equity exposure with active country allocation.

What this transaction means for investors

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF offers actively managed exposure to non-U.S. equities through a country rotation strategy. Rather than tracking a fixed international benchmark, the fund shifts between developed and emerging markets based on BlackRock’s country-allocation process. As a result, CORO focuses on whether active country selection can add value compared to a standard global ex-U.S. ETF.

The flexibility of CORO has both benefits and risks. CORO can move toward markets BlackRock views as more attractive, but country calls, currency moves, and emerging-market exposure can also work against performance. The fund’s outcomes depend not only on the overall direction of international equities but also on the effectiveness of its country allocation as regional leadership changes.

For investors, CORO may work better as an active part of an international portfolio than as a simple benchmark replacement. With a 0.55% net expense ratio, the fund’s country-rotation strategy needs to prove it is worth the extra cost and complexity. The best sign would be if BlackRock’s country choices lead to better risk-adjusted returns in different market conditions.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.