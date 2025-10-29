Security Federal Corporation Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Security Federal Corporation (SFDL) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.17 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $1.99 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $12.07 million from $10.41 million last year.

Security Federal Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.17 Mln. vs. $1.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $12.07 Mln vs. $10.41 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.