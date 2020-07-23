Security contractor G4S beats profit estimates, dividends still on hold

Corrects day in sixth paragraph to Thursday, not Tuesday

July 23 (Reuters) - Security contractor G4S Plc GFS.L on Thursday reported first-half operating profit that beat market expectations, getting a boost from a solid performance in its core security business, but said it would still hold off on paying dividends.

G4S, one of the world's largest private security firms employing more than half a million people in 90 countries, sold off most of its cash handling business in February to U.S. peer Brinks Co BCO.N to focus on its security business.

The British company, which provides security for companies, airports, sporting and entertainment events, said profit fell 4.6% year-on-year to 187 million pounds ($238.35 million). Analysts' had expected operating profit of 159 million pounds, according to a company compiled consensus.

Adjusted operating profit at its cash business fell by a third.

Earlier this month, G4S said it planned to lay off some employees at its retained UK cash operations to cope with sliding cash volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the firm said it expected to save 100 million pounds in 2020 from productivity gains and a restructuring.

Profit at its secure solutions business rose 1.5% in the six months to June, as growth in the Americas and Asia countered weakness in Europe and Middle East, where the group has said it saw the most impact from the coronavirus crisis.

