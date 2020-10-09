Security company G4S gets interest from Allied Universal Security Services

Oct 9 (Reuters) - G4S Plc GFS.L said on Friday U.S.-based Allied Universal Security Services has expressed interest regarding a possible offer for the British company, which in recent weeks has repeatedly rejected a hostile takeover attempt by Canada's GardaWorld.

London-listed G4S, one of the world's largest private security companies, reiterated that shareholders were strongly advised to reject private-equity backed GardaWorld's 190 pence per share offer valuing it at 2.97 billion pounds ($3.84 billion).

($1 = 0.7729 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

