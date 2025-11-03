Security Bancorp Inc. Reveals Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Security Bancorp Inc. (SCYT.OB) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.48 million, or $3.94 per share. This compares with $1.03 million, or $2.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to $3.46 million from $2.87 million last year.

Security Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.48 Mln. vs. $1.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.94 vs. $2.77 last year. -Revenue: $3.46 Mln vs. $2.87 Mln last year.

