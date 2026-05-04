Security Bancorp Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Security Bancorp Inc. (SCYT.OB) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.44 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $1.03 million, or $2.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $5.56 million from $5.28 million last year.

Security Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.44 Mln. vs. $1.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.81 vs. $2.73 last year. -Revenue: $5.56 Mln vs. $5.28 Mln last year.

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