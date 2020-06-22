Securitize’s Japan Subsidiary Becomes First International Firm to Join Self-Regulatory Group

Securitize Japan became the first global token issuance platform to join the Japan Security Token Offering Association (JSTOA), the company announced Thursday.

The Japanese subsidiary of U.S.-based Securitize, the company token platform could not join the association until now because JSTOA only accepts Japanese-regulated entities into its ranks. Securitize co-founder and Chief Executive Carlos Domingo told CoinDesk that a leading Japanese financial services company, SBI Holdings, was one of the founding members of JSTOA, and is a Securitize shareholder.Â

Six major Japanese brokerages created JSTOA as a self-regulatory organization last year in a bid to consolidate expertise on securities and develop security token business opportunities in Japan. It is a state recognized financial instruments and exchange association that operates as a self-regulated entity.Â

âSo we had already talked to them, and some of the members about how as soon as the association was open to non-regulated members, we [wanted] to be the first company but we are not,â Domingo said.Â

Headquartered in San Francisco, Securitize expanded its operations to Japan last year afterÂ Japan-based VC firm Global Brain invested in the platform, and has since established a subsidiary company.Â

Domingo, who lived in Japan for many years and speaks the language, said there were a number of reasons why Securitize wanted to establish business ties with the country.Â

âJapan has been a very forward-thinking country in terms of blockchain and crypto,â Domingo said.Â

According to Domingo, Japanese investors are very active in the blockchain space, and Japan has comprehensive laws on cryptocurrency regulation, although it has had trouble making a clear distinction between digital assets and cryptocurrency. Large financial services institutions are also inclined towards taking advantage of adopting blockchain technology and digitization for securities, Domingo added.Â

âSo, if you put all those things together, we definitely saw that this was an opportunity and moreover, none of our competitors had any presence in Japan,â Domingo said.Â

In his view, cracking the Japanese market is not an easy task for foreign entities.Â

âJapan can be intimidating for doing business,â he said, adding that the lack of U.S. or European securities platforms operating in the country gave them a competitive advantage.Â

The Chairman of JSTOA and Chief Executive of SBI Holdings, Yoshitaka Kitao, said in a statement to the media, that Securitize brings years of experience and proven market success in developing and deploying security token technology.Â

âWe are very proud to have them join the JSTOA, and look forward to working alongside them,â Kitao added.

