US Markets
SWK

Securitas to buy Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security business for $3.2 bln

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Swedish security services group Securitas said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security solutions business for $3.2 billion, its biggest acquisition to date.

Repeats to more subscribers

Securitas' biggest acquisition

Expects to finalise the deal in the first half of 2022

STOCKHOLM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Swedish security services group Securitas SECUb.ST said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Stanley Black & Decker's SWK.N electronic security solutions business for $3.2 billion, its biggest acquisition to date.

Securitas said in a statement it expected the acquisition to immediately add to its operating margin, create big cost synergy opportunities, boost its earnings per share in the first full year post completion and lead to substantial operating margin improvement over time.

"Together with Stanley Security, our largest acquisition in history, the profile of Securitas changes from a leading guarding company with electronic security and solutions capabilities, to a leading intelligent security solutions partner," Chief Executive Magnus Ahlqvist said.

Securitas expects to complete the acquisition in the first half of 2022.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm and Louise Heavens)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWK

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular