Securitas to buy Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security business

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

STOCKHOLM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas SECUb.ST said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Stanley Black & Decker's SWK.N Electronic Security Solutions business for $3.2 billion.

