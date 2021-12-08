Securitas to buy Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security business

STOCKHOLM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas SECUb.ST said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Stanley Black & Decker's SWK.N Electronic Security Solutions business for $3.2 billion.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.