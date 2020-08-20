Securitas stake of 10 mln shares traded, market data shows

STOCKHOLM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A block of 10 million B-shares in Swedish security services firm Securitas SECUb.ST was traded late on Wednesday following the close of the stock market, Refinitiv data showed on Thursday.

The block, which corresponds to 2.7% of Securitas' share capital, was traded at 118.66 Swedish crowns per share, about 6% below Wednesday's closing price.

