Securitas shares fall as profit misses forecast, sales growth slows

Q4 op profit SEK 1.32 bln vs forecast 1.52 bln

Organic sales growth slowed in quarter

Dip in N America infrastructure services weighs

Shares fall 7%

Adds CEO comment, background, share price

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas SECUb.ST, the world's biggest security services group, reported on Thursday an increase in fourth-quarter operating profit that lagged market expectations and a slowdown in organic sales growth, sending its shares down.

Operating profit was 1.32 billion Swedish crowns ($137.7 million) against a year-ago 1.14 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a 1.52 billion crown profit, according data from Refinitiv.

Operating profit before amortisation was 1.50 billion crowns against a year-ago 1.48 billion. Organic sales growth, which strips out the impact of acquisitions and divestments, slowed to 2% from 4% in the previous quarter and 5% in the same period a year ago.

"Organic sales growth declined temporarily in North America and was also hampered by the previously communicated contract losses in Europe," Chief Executive Magnus Ahlqvist said.

The rival of Britain's G4S GFS.L said in a statement that the weaker sales momentum in North America was partly due to a short-term decline in sales of critical infrastructure services, which had also weighed on profitability in the quarter.

Shares in the firm fell 7% by 1220 GMT.

($1 = 9.5866 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

